Knicks Have 'No Interest' In Trading 1 Player For Donovan Mitchell

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors over the past week. Judging by all the reports, the New York Knicks have to be considered the favorites to acquire him.

However, the Knicks aren't willing to part ways with one particular player in order to acquire Mitchell.

Per SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks have shown "no interest" in parting ways with RJ Barrett.

This makes sense considering Barrett is just 22 years old and coming off his best season. He averaged 20.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Utah Jazz don't necessarily need Barrett in return to trade Mitchell to the Knicks.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz asked the Knicks for Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and six first-round picks in return for Mitchell.

Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He also has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Do you think the Knicks will win the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes?