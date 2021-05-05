The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Knicks Have Reportedly Signed Top Player From Europe

A general view of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2013 in New York City. The Spurs defeat the Knicks 120-89. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks aren’t waiting until free agency to make a splash this year. Moments ago, the franchise signed one of the top guards in Europe to a long-term contract.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have signed Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza of the Spanish ACB League. He was expected to receive a lot of interest this summer, but the Knicks had the salary cap space available right now to make this move.

Vildoza’s agent, Alex Saratis of Octagon Sports, told Wojnarowski that his client is signing a four-year, $13.6 million contract with the Knicks. That’s a reasonable salary for the 25-year-old guard.

There’s no timetable for Vildoza’s arrival in New York since he’ll first have to clear the immigration process.

Vildoza had to negotiate a buyout with Baskonia before he could leave the Spanish ACB League for the NBA.

The structure of Vildoza’s contract with the Knicks is quite fascinating, as it includes three non-guaranteed years. That means the coaching staff and front office can evaluate Vildoza throughout the Olympics, summer league and training camp before fully committing to him.

It’ll be tough for Vildoza to find playing time in a backcourt that already features RJ Barrett, Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, Elfrid Payton and Derrick Rose. On the other hand, he’s shown that he can be a versatile playmaker during his time overseas.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.