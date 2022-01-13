Knicks, Hawks Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly agreed to a significant trade.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Hawks have agreed to a trade involving former Duke star Cam Reddish.

Reddish will reunite with teammate RJ Barrett in New York as the Knicks are sending a 2022 first-round pick to the Hawks in return.

Here’s the details:

“ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte,” Wojnarowski reported on Twitter. “Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade.”

Cam Reddish now gets his wish to have an expanded role for an up-and-coming Knicks team.

“Reddish, 22, gets his wish for a deal to a team with the ability to give him an increased role and an extension this summer – and Hawks get a first-round pick that could be useful in more deal-making to improve the roster,” Wojnarowski added. This seems like the first time in a while the Knicks walked away from a trade and it was viewed as a win. Wow the Knicks just fleeced someone! The last time the Knicks fleeced someone, I think I was in college. https://t.co/NiA9LBLvZ8 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 13, 2022

The Knicks could use Cam Reddish. They’re just 21-21 this season, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Reddish could prove to be the jolt the Knicks need to get back on track.