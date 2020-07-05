Knicks Insider Names 1 Player To Watch For Blockbuster Trade

The New York Knicks are consistently linked to NBA stars – despite basically never landing any of them – and it doesn’t look like that’s stopping anytime soon.

Once again, a young NBA star has been named a player to watch for the Eastern Conference basement dwellers.

Marc Berman of the New York Post has identified Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker as possibly the No. 1 trade target.

Booker, 23, is one of the best young players in the Western Conference. The former Kentucky Wildcats star was an All-Star for the first time this season. Booker, the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is averaging 26.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds a game this season.

The Suns have been invited to play in Orlando, but Phoenix is not expected to be much of a contender. The Western Conference franchise has yet to make the playoffs during Booker’s tenure.

If Booker eventually wants out of Phoenix, could New York be a possible destination? That’s what Berman is suggesting:

However, since Leon Rose was hired as president, the player to watch out for most is Suns combo guard Devin Booker, according to league sources. If Rose hires Tom Thibodeau, Towns — a former Rose client — no longer makes sense because of their history. Booker and Towns were Rose clients who played at Kentucky, which means Knicks adviser William Wesley is close to each. Rose has done well with Kentucky standouts because of Wesley.

The Leon Rose connection is a strong one and, eventually, the Knicks will probably add an NBA star via a trade or free agency.

Until that happens, though, it’s probably best to not expect it.