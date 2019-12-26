The New York Knicks have been linked to a multitude of superstars in the NBA, but the front office has yet to make a splash move since acquiring Carmelo Anthony back in 2011. Nonetheless, it hasn’t stopped the team from looking around for a new potential face of the franchise.

While the Knicks aren’t currently in trade talks, it appears Karl-Anthony Towns is their next target.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are looking to see if they can add a “disgruntled” superstar via trade.

Minnesota doesn’t have to worry about losing Towns in free agency though, since the former No. 1 overall pick is signed through the 2023-24 season.

Source: #Knicks brass sees one option of landing "disgruntled" stud in trade, with Towns of intrigue https://t.co/gMhVuquQKZ — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 26, 2019

Towns would bring a new level of excitement to Madison Square Garden. On the other hand, the odds of the Timberwolves trading one of the best players in the NBA is quite slim.

Over the past few years, the Knicks have missed out on Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker. The front office isn’t exactly great at luring in top players.

New York would love nothing more than to add Towns, who is averaging 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. However, the reality is that Minnesota holds all the leverage.