Knicks, Jazz Reportedly Agree On Trade Before NBA Draft

The 2020 NBA draft kicks off on Wednesday night and there has already been a significant number of trades taking place.

Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder agreed on a trade that centered around Chris Paul. The Thunder received a plethora of players and draft picks as compensation.

Not long after, the New Orleans Pelicans shipped Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a number of picks. But that’s not all.

Just under 12 hours before the draft kicks off, the New York Knicks decided to join the fun. The Knicks reportedly traded two draft picks to the Utah Jazz in order to move up in the draft.

“The New York Knicks are moving up in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, acquiring the Utah Jazz’s pick at No. 23 for the 27th and 38th picks tonight,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. “Knicks are now picking at Nos. 8 and No. 23.”

It’s not a surprising move for the Knicks, who are expected to be active before the 2020-21 season kicks off.

New York has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for several NBA stars in recent weeks. Most notably, the Knicks have been connected in trade rumors to the Houston Rockets for star point guard Russell Westbrook.

Could improving the team’s draft slot be an attempt to lure Houston into a trade? We’ll find out later tonight.