Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation.

Even though Utah has Mitchell under team control for a few more seasons, it would benefit from trading him this offseason. That is, of course, if the front office wants to enter a full rebuild.

By trading Mitchell this offseason, the Jazz would restock on picks and young players.

Earlier this offseason, the Jazz reportedly wanted Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and six first-round picks for Mitchell. The Knicks "backed away" from that offer.

It has also been reported that New York has shown "no interest" in parting ways with RJ Barrett in a trade for Mitchell. The Duke product averaged 20.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 campaign.

If the Knicks want to land Mitchell in a blockbuster deal, they'll need to make an offer the Jazz can't refuse.

After all, Mitchell would give the Knicks a bonafide superstar for the first time since Carmelo Anthony was on the roster.