The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Knicks, Jazz Reportedly Agree On Trade

A general view of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2013 in New York City. The Spurs defeat the Knicks 120-89. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have reportedly agreed to a trade involving veteran big man Ed Davis.

Davis is entering year two of his contract, worth $9.8 million, with the Utah Jazz. But the organization has been seeking a trade partner for the veteran forward in hopes to clear up some salary. It appears the Knicks are willing to help Utah out.

Utah is reportedly sending Davis and two second-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Knicks, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz will now save $5 million in salary for this coming season. New York, meanwhile, has to pay Davis for just one season and gets two 2022 NBA Draft picks in return.

The Knicks don’t need any more forwards. In fact, they have a surplus at the moment. But seeing as the team is bound to have another disappointing season in 2021, obtaining future picks isn’t a bad way to go about this upcoming season.

For the first time in years, the Knicks have actually made several smart decisions this off-season. It’s clear the team is still years away from being a capable team in the Eastern Conference.

There’s still a chance the Knicks have a big off-season. They reportedly have interest in Russell Westbrook. Gordon Hayward also appears to be a potential target after he became a free agent this afternoon. The Knicks have some money to work with, seeing that they’re currently $35 million below the cap.

The Knicks are starting to stockpile picks as they look forward to their future.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.