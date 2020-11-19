The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have reportedly agreed to a trade involving veteran big man Ed Davis.

Davis is entering year two of his contract, worth $9.8 million, with the Utah Jazz. But the organization has been seeking a trade partner for the veteran forward in hopes to clear up some salary. It appears the Knicks are willing to help Utah out.

Utah is reportedly sending Davis and two second-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Knicks, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz will now save $5 million in salary for this coming season. New York, meanwhile, has to pay Davis for just one season and gets two 2022 NBA Draft picks in return.

The Knicks don’t need any more forwards. In fact, they have a surplus at the moment. But seeing as the team is bound to have another disappointing season in 2021, obtaining future picks isn’t a bad way to go about this upcoming season.

The Jazz save $5M in salary for 2020-2021. Utah is working to re-sign Jordan Clarkson and extensions are on the horizon for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Knicks get the two 2023 second-round picks to take on the salary. https://t.co/pZTs4OmRE0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

For the first time in years, the Knicks have actually made several smart decisions this off-season. It’s clear the team is still years away from being a capable team in the Eastern Conference.

There’s still a chance the Knicks have a big off-season. They reportedly have interest in Russell Westbrook. Gordon Hayward also appears to be a potential target after he became a free agent this afternoon. The Knicks have some money to work with, seeing that they’re currently $35 million below the cap.

Nothing wrong with using cap space if it gets you some future 2’s. Davis is on expiring $5M contract Jazz are now $18M below the tax New York $35M below the cap https://t.co/IjZcsOFzAB — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 19, 2020

The Knicks are starting to stockpile picks as they look forward to their future.