Breaking: Knicks Make Decision On Kemba Walker

Knicks fans have officially seen the last of Kemba Walker for this season. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides have agreed that he’ll be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

This decision will allow Walker to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

Walker signed a two-year with the Knicks in August after receiving a buyout from the Thunder. Unfortunately, this pairing never really worked.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Knicks have been plugging and pulling Walker from the lineup. As a result, his camp met with the front office to discuss potential trade scenarios for the offseason.

Since he’ll be on an expiring contract in the summer, Walker should have a decent trade market.

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks and guard Kemba Walker have agreed that the four-time All-Star will be sidelined for the remainder of the team’s season. Story: https://t.co/P98Qf8uJB6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2022

In his first season with the Knicks, Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Walker’s best days in the NBA are most likely over. That being said, he’s still a serviceable point guard who can provide a boost to a team in need of help in the backcourt.

With Walker officially out of the lineup, the Knicks will most likely rely on Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose at point guard for the rest of the season.