The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Knicks Make Decision On Kemba Walker

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Knicks fans have officially seen the last of Kemba Walker for this season. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the two sides have agreed that he’ll be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

This decision will allow Walker to work out in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

Walker signed a two-year with the Knicks in August after receiving a buyout from the Thunder. Unfortunately, this pairing never really worked.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Knicks have been plugging and pulling Walker from the lineup. As a result, his camp met with the front office to discuss potential trade scenarios for the offseason.

Since he’ll be on an expiring contract in the summer, Walker should have a decent trade market.

In his first season with the Knicks, Walker averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Walker’s best days in the NBA are most likely over. That being said, he’s still a serviceable point guard who can provide a boost to a team in need of help in the backcourt.

With Walker officially out of the lineup, the Knicks will most likely rely on Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose at point guard for the rest of the season.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.