Knicks Make Significant Decision On Obi Toppin

The New York Knicks have already made a roster decision on Obi Toppin for next season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have picked up Toppin's fourth-year option for 2023-24.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Toppin started slow with the Knicks in 2020-21, averaging 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over 11.0 minutes per game.

He boosted those numbers to 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per outing in 2021-22, appearing in 72 games while making 10 starts. Toppin also produced his first-ever 40-point performance in the season finale.

Through three games this year, the former University of Dayton star is only playing 16.0 minutes per night, but is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. Toppin has also produced back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, including 16 points in 21 minutes against the Detroit Pistons last Friday.

The Knicks (2-1) will take on the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.