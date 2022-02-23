The sports world received heartbreaking news this week involving New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. It turns out his father has been missing since Feb. 11.

Robinson asked for help on social media, posting the following message on his personal Snapchat account: “My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620.”

Additionally, Robinson posted a message for his father on Instagram.

“Don’t know a place the devil will hide you … Come home pops,” Robinson wrote.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Florida, said Robinson’s father was last seen on the 7900- block of Atilla Avenue. His clothing description at that time is unknown.

Mitchell Robinson’s father has been missing since Feb. 11 according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/ssoTA7GKgJ — alder almo (@alderalmo) February 22, 2022

Robinson, 23, is a Pensacola native. He spent a few years at Pine Forest High School before transferring over to Chalmette High School in Louisiana.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this matter. Hopefully, Mitchell Robinson Jr. is found fairly soon.