Knicks Release Statement Amid Criticism Over This Year's Draft Strategy

The New York Knicks did everything but improve their roster for the 2022-23 season on Thursday night.

When the dust settled, the Knicks left this year's draft with Trevor Keels and a few future first-round picks. While that sounds promising, it's important to note they parted ways with the 11th pick and Kemba Walker.

Unsurprisingly, Knicks fans crushed the front office's recent moves.

On Friday afternoon, Knicks president Leon Rose released a statement on the team's draft activity.

"Last night, we made three trades involving draft picks, which resulted in increased financial flexibility and additional draft capital moving forward," Rose said. "We now have a total of 22 picks, 11 in the first round and 11 in the second round, over the next seven years. We have the ability to be active in free agency, as well as in the trade market.

"Our focus will remain to be strategic and thoughtful in our team building, doing it the right way, while feeding off of the momentum from the end of last season and prioritizing our player development program."

The Knicks will probably end up receiving even more criticism from their fans for putting out this statement.

After all, the fan base in New York is growing impatient.