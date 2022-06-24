Knicks Reportedly "Gaining Major Momentum" To Land Marquee Free Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks didn't win over any fans with their strategy for this year's draft. They did, however, increase their chances of landing one of the top free agents.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks are emerging as the leaders in the race for Jalen Brunson.

Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks this season. He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 21.6 points per contest.

The Knicks have been linked to Brunson for the past few weeks.

A few weeks ago, the Knicks added Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, to their coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

The Knicks are in desperate need of an upgrade at the point guard spot, and Brunson would give Tom Thibodeau's squad a much-needed boost.

Per Stein's report, the Knicks could give the Villanova product a four-year contract worth approximately $100 million.

Free agency is expected to kick off at June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.