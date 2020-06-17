Knicks Reportedly Plan New Head Coaching Interviews

The New York Knicks are once again in the market for a new head coach, and it appears their search is underway in earnest.

Former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau has been reported as the favored candidate for the Knicks, with former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson also linked to the job. Both men were onetime Knicks assistant coaches.

However, the Knicks are exploring additional options as well. According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, the franchise has a pair of interviews planned with current NBA assistant coaches.

Charania says the Knicks will interview Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, while Wojnarowski is reporting the team will speak with Pat Delany of the Orlando Magic.

Udoka is in his first season as an assistant in Phily after seven years on the bench with the San Antonio Spurs. During his playing career, he suited up for the Spurs, Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

Delany has been an assistant under Steve Clifford for the last two years in Orlando after working on Clifford’s staff in Charlotte from 2014-18. Prior to that, he was a head coach in the G-League for one season after spending 11 years with the Miami Heat as a video coordinator and scout.

The Knicks are coming off a 21-45 season, with interim head coach Mike Miller going 17-27 after taking over for David Fizdale following a 4-18 start. New York has not had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2013.