Knicks Reportedly Pursuing Surprising NBA Draft Trade

With the NBA Draft only four days, it appears the New York Knicks are pursuing a blockbuster trade.

According to NBA insider Chad Ford, the Knicks are looking to acquire one of the top three picks in the upcoming draft. Apparently the front office is so eager to move up the draft board that it’s willing to give up one of its building blocks.

Ford is reporting that New York would part ways with RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson if it means landing a top three pick. It’s surprising to see Barrett’s name in trade talks, especially since the franchise was happy to select him with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

During his rookie season, Barrett averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He’s not an efficient shooter, at least not yet, but he still has superstar potential.

Robinson, on the other hand, is still extremely raw on the offensive end. However, the talented center is already a game-changer on defense, averaging 2.2 blocks per game for his career.

The Knicks are reportedly willing to part with R.J. Barrett or Mitchell Robinson if it lands them a top 3 draft pick, reports @chadfordinsider. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 14, 2020

The Knicks currently own the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They’d most likely have to package that pick with either Barrett or Robinson in order to land one of the top three picks.

Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte are at the top of the draft board right now. That could change before Wednesday though.