Knicks Rookie Obi Toppin Reportedly Participating In NBA’s Dunk Contest

New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin isn’t exactly taking a starring role at Madison Square Garden. But he’s still going to be bringing his talents to the biggest stage next weekend.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Toppin will be participating in the upcoming NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The rookie from Dayton has yet to start a game for the Knicks, but has already put together a few highlights for them. His one-handed dunk against the Houston Rockets earlier this month went viral.

Toppin was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after a stellar career at Dayton. He was the 2020 National College Player of the Year after averaging 20 points per game. But the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament robbed him of a chance to show his skills on the national stage.

Since joining the Knicks though, Obi Toppin’s contributions have been pretty limited. He has played in 23 of 33 games for the Knicks and is averaging 12 minutes with 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Though the Knicks aren’t expected to have any players in the All-Star Game itself, they’re playing decent basketball right now. And that’s more than you could say about them for the better part of the past seven years.

Julius Randle is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game, while R.J. Barrett is showing a lot of improvement from last year.

At 16-17 overall, the Knicks are poised to be in contention for a playoff spot all the way through the spring.

