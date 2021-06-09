Knicks Rumored To Have Interest In Significant Trade

The Knicks vastly outperformed expectations this year by making the playoffs and winning a postseason game inside Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly a decade. New York was abuzz about the hard-nosed, well-coached team, making for an electric atmosphere in the city.

To keep the momentum rolling, the Knicks seem prepared to take a big swing for a star player this offseason.

Already, the Knicks have reportedly expressed interesting in trading for Houston Rockets point guard John Wall, according to a report from Evan Massey of Hoop Analysis. A former NBA executive spoke to Massey about the organization’s interest and called the deal just one of the options that New York can pursue.

“The Knicks have some level of interest in John Wall. Houston would love to move him and get something of value for him. He isn’t a long-term fit for the Rockets, and if New York really wants him, they have the pieces to get a deal done. Wall isn’t their top priority this offseason, but he could be an excellent fallback option and the interest is there.”

Wall had a nice showing in Houston in his first full season back since tearing his Achilles. He finished the year with the Rockets averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

At the age of 31, Wall proved he could be a contributor to a team looking for a playmaking point guard. However, any potential deal involving the Rockets veteran would come at a steep price.

Wall is still on one of the most expensive contracts in the NBA and will be due $43 million this upcoming year and $47 million for the 2022-2023 season. Although the Knicks have ample cap space to work with, adding a 31-year-old with a complicated injury history is a risky move.

Before the Knicks make any decisions this offseason, they’ll need to decide how to move forward with Julius Randle. The 2020-21 Most Improved big man has just one, non-fully-guaranteed year left on his contract and will be expecting a big pay day after his All Star season. At this point, New York will likely bring the 26-year-old back on a multi-year deal and will need to pay the price to do so.

Once the Knicks decide what to do with Randle, they can peruse the trade market and try to cobble together an offer for another star.

