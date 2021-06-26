Tom Thibodeau Shares What The Knicks Are Looking For This Offseason

The New York Knicks shocked the world (and maybe even themselves) by finishing fourth in the East and reaching the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Heading into the offseason, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has big plans for his team.

At the NBA Combine, Thibodeau addressed what the Knicks plan to do in the offseason. He stated that one of the big goals is to find a playmaker who can “add shooting” to his team.

The Knicks’ struggles at guard are pretty well-documented. Their strength in the 2020-21 season came on the forward duo of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

As for how Thibodeau plans to get that guard, the NBA Draft came up. He hinted that the Knicks would be willing to move anywhere – even out of the draft altogether – to get the player they think will fit.

“You have to be ready for all the possibilities, whether you move up, or back, or trade out…” Thibodeau said. “We’re looking for wings and guys who can shoot. So there’s a number of guys that we think are gonna be good pros. There’s a lot of value here.”

#Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau was asked at the NBA Draft Combine if finding another playmaker in the draft would be a focus: pic.twitter.com/eUAe8shylt — kris pursiainen (@krispursiainen) June 25, 2021

Tom Thibodeau won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Knicks to a 20-game turnaround in his first year at the helm. But they were quickly – and somewhat easily – eliminated in the First Round of the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks aren’t exactly flush with assets right now to build off that great season, but recruiting a superstar might be a little easier after the season they just had.

Landing Damian Lillard could be their ultimate prize, but there are other guards that should be available too. Dennis Schroder, Spencer Dinwiddie, one of the Phoenix Suns guards, and even Lonzo Ball could be Knicks for the right price.

How do you predict Tom Thibodeau will address the Knicks’ guard situation this offseason?