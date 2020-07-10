The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LaMelo Ball Reportedly Prefers To Play For 1 NBA Team

lamelo ball walks off of the court during a summer league gameLAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: LaMelo Ball, brother of Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers, walks off the court after shooting baskets as part of a promotion during a timeout of a 2017 Summer League game between the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Clippers won 96-93 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Prior to the 2017 NBA Draft, LaVar Ball made it known that he wanted the Lakers to draft his son, Lonzo Ball. With yet another member of the family set to be an early draft pick, it appears the Ball family is once again trying to dictate their landing spot.

Even though LaMelo Ball didn’t play college basketball like his older brother, the standout guard might just be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. His ball-handling skills and height are two desirable qualities.

While there will be plenty of teams interested in LaMelo leading up to the draft, the latest report suggests that he might have his sights set on just one franchise.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, several teams around the league believe Ball and his circle prefer for him to get drafted by the New York Knicks.

LaVar has already made it known that he doesn’t want the Golden State Warriors to draft his son.

Begley noted that teams he spoke with are projected to be behind the Knicks on the draft board.

The NBA Draft Lottery is still over a month away, so it’s uncertain if New York will actually have a top-three pick. Last year, the franchise lost the sweepstakes for Zion Williamson.

New York could certainly use an exciting, young player to revitalize the franchise. There might be some baggage that comes with drafting LaMelo Ball, but the talented guard would certainly sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.

[SNY]


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.