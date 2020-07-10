LaMelo Ball Reportedly Prefers To Play For 1 NBA Team

Prior to the 2017 NBA Draft, LaVar Ball made it known that he wanted the Lakers to draft his son, Lonzo Ball. With yet another member of the family set to be an early draft pick, it appears the Ball family is once again trying to dictate their landing spot.

Even though LaMelo Ball didn’t play college basketball like his older brother, the standout guard might just be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. His ball-handling skills and height are two desirable qualities.

While there will be plenty of teams interested in LaMelo leading up to the draft, the latest report suggests that he might have his sights set on just one franchise.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, several teams around the league believe Ball and his circle prefer for him to get drafted by the New York Knicks.

LaVar Ball has said he sees the Knicks as a good fit for his son, LaMelo Ball. Several teams with picks projected behind the Knicks are doing their homework on prospects and believe Ball and his circle prefer to land in New York. More: https://t.co/7hEYOt6eGe — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 9, 2020

LaVar has already made it known that he doesn’t want the Golden State Warriors to draft his son.

Begley noted that teams he spoke with are projected to be behind the Knicks on the draft board.

The NBA Draft Lottery is still over a month away, so it’s uncertain if New York will actually have a top-three pick. Last year, the franchise lost the sweepstakes for Zion Williamson.

New York could certainly use an exciting, young player to revitalize the franchise. There might be some baggage that comes with drafting LaMelo Ball, but the talented guard would certainly sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.

[SNY]