LeBron James, Anthony Davis Troll Spike Lee After Lakers Defeat Knicks

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers notched a big overtime win over the New York Knicks last night. And after their win, the duo decided to have a little fun at the expense of Knicks superfan and Academy Award winner Spike Lee.

After the final buzzer went off in the 101-99 Lakers win, AD turned his attention to Lee, who was in attendance for the game in LA. AD held his fingers up to his ear, apparently having a hard time hearing Lee, who stood with his arms folded over his chest.

LeBron James didn’t play in the game, riding the bench with an injury. But he decided to join AD in having some fun at Lee’s expense.

It’s unknown if Lee said anything in particular to warrant that response, but there’s a good chance he did. The Oscar-winning director enjoys trash-talking from time to time.

AD and LeBron trolling Spike Lee 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QbexExodBT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 12, 2021

Tuesday’s game between the Knicks and Lakers was one of the biggest the two teams have had in years. Both teams are in heated battles for critical seeding positions in the playoffs.

For the Lakers, it was a chance to keep their heads above the dreaded play-in round. For the Knicks, it was a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home for the first time in eight years.

The Knicks took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold it as the Lakers forced overtime and eventually won in the extra frame.

Fortunately for Spike Lee, there’s still a few more games for him to see his favorite team clinch the playoffs.