LeBron James Reacts To Crowd At Madison Square Garden

It’s been a long time since New York Knicks fans have had the chance to watch meaningful basketball at Madison Square Garden. On Wednesday night, the crowd proved why MSG is still one of the best arenas in professional sports.

As the Knicks welcomed in the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of the first round series, 15,000 fans streamed into Madison Square Garden. The primarily New York crowd pulled heavily for their hometown team, as the Knicks tried to even up the series at a game apiece.

After the Hawks climbed out to a 15-point lead in the first half, things appeared to be moving the wrong way for the Knicks However, after Atlanta’s Trae Young went to the bench halfway through the third quarter, New York started to crawl back into the game, willed by the boisterous crowd in Madison Square Garden.

Among those excited to see the energy in the basketball Mecca on Wednesday was LeBron James. The longtime NBA star has had his fair share of big games in MSG over the years and enjoyed taking in the Eastern Conference action.

Take a look at The King’s thoughts on the Knicks crowd on Wednesday:

Man it’s LOUD A** HE🏒🏒 in MSG! That joint ROCKIN — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

The Knicks clearly felt the crowd in the final quarter of Wednesday’s Game 2. New York outscored Atlanta by 32 points in the second half to even up the series with a 101-92 victory.

No matter what team you cheer for, the energy in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday reminded everyone why having fans in arenas is so important for sports. Hopefully it won’t be long until we get to see MSG at full capacity again.