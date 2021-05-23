Look: Adam Sandler Has A Message For The Knicks

The New York Knicks are preparing for their first playoff appearance in seven years today as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. It’ll be a celebrity-packed affair and diehard New York fan Adam Sandler is ready for it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the award-winning actor and director had a simple message: “Let’s go Knicks.” But he made the message a little more special than that.

Along with his statement was a photo of Sandler dressed as his character Howard Ratner from the New York-based movie Uncut Gems. He was standing in front of a sign for “KMH” – the jewelry store he ran in the movie.

Sandler wasn’t alone in the picture though. Standing next to him was actor Eric Bogosian, who played his brother-in-law Arno in the hit movie. Bogosian was also in full costume for the photo-op.

Lets go Knicks pic.twitter.com/Ih4OSEUVTt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 23, 2021

As for the Knicks, they’ve given Adam Sandler one of the best seasons in recent memory. They went 41-31, securing the No. 4 seed and home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Veteran forward Julius Randle had one of the breakout performances of the year. He averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game.

Former No. 3 overall RJ Barrett came into his own this season too. The former Duke star didn’t miss a game and averaged 17.6 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

Those two will attempt to lead the Knicks to the Conference Semifinals for only the second time in the last 20 years.

You can bet anything that Adam Sandler is excited for it.