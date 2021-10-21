Look: Knicks Player Reacts To Viral Fan Video

When the New York Knicks are winning, Madison Square Garden becomes a very different place – and Knicks fans become very different people. One Knicks player got that message loud and clear today.

A video from Sidetalk NYC of nearly a dozen Knicks going wild after their incredible win over the Boston Celtics has been going viral all day. Among the millions of people who have now seen it is Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier.

“What did I get myself into?” Fournier said in a tweet. He added several laughing emotes to emphasize how incredible the video was.

Fournier made his debut for the Knicks against the Celtics – his former team – yesterday. He had 32 points in the double overtime win.

What did I get myself into? 😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/4kujA9jYBj — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) October 21, 2021

The New York Knicks hadn’t won a season opener since 2018 prior to yesterday’s game. But the team looked as good or better than last year’s playoff squad as they knocked off the Celtics, 138-134.

Evan Fournier joined the Knicks via a sign-and-trade with the Celtics after winning silver for France in the Summer Olympics. He was a first-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2012, but really came into his own with the Orlando Magic.

Now he’s a Knick – and quickly becoming a fan favorite. If he can keep up the kind of production he had against Boston, there will be plenty more fan videos like this one where that came from.

Will we get another incredible fan video from Knicks fans later this season?