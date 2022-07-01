Look: Mitchell Robinson Just Broke A Nearly 30-Year Knicks "Curse"
The streak is officially over. For the first time since 1994, the New York Knicks have signed a draft pick to a second contract.
On Friday, the Knicks agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with center Mitchell Robinson.
Prior to this week, Charlie Ward was the last player drafted by the Knicks to sign a multi-year deal once his rookie contract expired.
Knicks fans are relieved that Robinson broke the "Charlie Ward Curse."
Robinson earned a raise after the way he played this past season. He appeared in a career-high 72 games, averaging 8.5 points per contest while making 76.1 percent of his shots from the field.
The former second-round pick also averaged 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the Knicks. He's the definition of a rim protector.
Now that Robinson has broken the "Charlie Ward Curse," the Knicks can try to put together a streak of re-signing their draft picks. After all, RJ Barrett is eligible for an extension this offseason.