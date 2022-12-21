Look: NBA World Reacts To The Knicks' Punishment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images) Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The NBA officially has punished the New York Knicks for tampering during the free agent negotiations with star guard Jalen Brunson.

For having early discussions with Brunson, the Knicks will lose their 2025 second-round pick. It's a paltry price to pay for the player they coveted and eventually landed last offseason.

It seems like the consensus opinion is the Knicks still made off like bandits.

"For all of the NBA's foot-stomping about tampering a few years back, the penalties so far (to Knicks, Bulls, Heat, etc.) are a pretty poor deterrent. Knicks will happily forfeit that pick, given Brunson's impact," said longtime NBA writer Howard Beck.

"Lenient sentence for Knicks after being found guilty of tampering with Jalen Brunson. Losing a 2025 second-round pick is light stuff. Knicks fully cooperated with investigators," chimed in former Knicks beat writer Marc Berman.

"The NBA has taken away the Knicks 2025 2nd-round pick for tampering with Jalen Brunson. Would totally tamper again if it means getting Jalen Brunson and losing a 2nd-rounder," said the KnicksMuse Twitter account.

Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New York back in July.

Through 31 games, he is averaging career-highs in points (20.8) and assists (6.2) per game while posting a 47-37-89 shooting percentage line.

The Knicks are also 18-13 and in the midst of an eight-game winning streak. We're going to guess they're not shedding too many tears over this lost second-round pick.