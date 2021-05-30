Mike Greenberg Reacts To Julius Randle’s Disappointing Series

Earlier this month, Julius Randle was surging in the late-season MVP race in the midst of the Knicks‘ wildly successful season. Now three games into a seven-game series against the Atlanta Hawks, Randle has disappeared from the spotlight.

Trae Young is the one having a breakout party so far this postseason. The dynamic Hawks guard has put Atlanta on his back en route to a 2-1 series lead over the Knicks.

What’s happened to New York? Randle just isn’t the same player he was a few weeks ago. He’s averaging just 14.6 points per game so far this series. He averaged 24.1 during the regular season. The Knicks don’t stand a chance of advancing in the playoffs if Randle can’t get back to that same production.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is wildly disappointed in Randle so far. While Derrick Rose continues to shine, Randle isn’t doing his part in helping the Knicks get past the Hawks.

“This series has made Trae Young a star, and raised a lot of questions about Julius Randle,” Greenberg said, via Twitter.

Mike Greenberg’s not wrong. Sure, it’s only three bad games. But those bad games matter more during the playoffs.

If anything, Randle is simply proving he can’t be the No. 1 option if the Knicks want to eventually win a championship. They’ll have to find a proven star this off-season to pair alongside the promising forward.

Randle, of course, could prove Greenberg wrong as soon as Sunday. The Knicks will try and even the series against the Hawks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.