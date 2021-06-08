NBA Announces Coach Of The Year For 2020-21 Season

Tom Thibodeau led the New York Knicks to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade this year, vastly outperforming preseason expectations. Now he’ll receive an award to celebrate the team’s achievement.

The NBA announced Thibodeau as the 2021 NBA Coach of the Year on Monday prior to Game 2 between the Nets and the Bucks. He becomes the first Knicks head coach to win the award since Pat Riley earned the honor during the 1992-1992 season.

After New York’s stunning performance this season, Thibodeau is undoubtedly deserving of Coach of the Year. The Knicks went 41-31 and made the first round of the playoffs, just a season after going 21-45. For the first time since since 2013, Knicks fans were able to watch meaningful, postseason basketball in Madison Square Garden.

Thibodeau started the turn-around for the organization by placing an emphasis on defense. The Knicks had the fourth-best defensive rating in the league in the regular season due to scrappy effort and their head coach’s scheme.

On offense, Thibodeau leaned on Julius Randle who emerged as an All Star caliber player in his seventh year in the league. The Knicks also got key veteran contributions from Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks making for a tough, hard-nosed team, capable of competing every night.

The 2021 NBA Coach of the Year, @nyknicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau narrowly won the award over Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. The Knicks coach racked up 351 total points but actually had less first-place votes than Williams who finished with 340 points in the voting.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder finished third.

This is the second NBA Coach of the Year Award for Thibodeau, who earned the honor in the 2010-11 season with the Chicago. Thibodeau received 43 first-place votes and earned 351 total points to edge Phoenix head coach Monty Williams.

Thibodeau will be back with the Knicks for the 2021-22 campaign and will look to recreate the success of this past year. If New York can stay aggressive in free agency, the franchise should be back in the playoffs next season.