NBA World Reacts To Brian Windhorst’s Knicks Prediction

Every year it feels like the New York Knicks are involved in trade rumors to land a superstar. They haven’t acquired a superstar since the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that drought could end soon.

During the latest edition of his “Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst said he expects a star-caliber player to try to force their way to New York within the next 12 months.

“I say within the next 12 months a star, slash, superstar player demands a trade to New York,” Windhorst said. “And I don’t know who it’s going to be. I have some guesses. I’m not going to say right here. I’ll let you guys start thinking about that. Let’s just put it this way: league executives certainly have some guesses.”

As you’d expect, Windhorst’s comments about the Knicks potentially landing a superstar within the next year has set the NBA world on fire.

"I say within the next 12 months a star, slash, superstar player demands a trade to New York. And I don't know who it's going to be. I have some guesses. I'm not going to say right here. I'll let you guys start thinking about that." – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst

(h/t @RealGM ) pic.twitter.com/HiQHGkT2QX — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 2, 2021

New York has been a pleasant surprise this season, owning an 18-17 record. That’s good enough to be the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Adding a star like Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks’ roster would be fun, but NBA fans remember what happened last time we were promised a super team in the Big Apple.

Also the Knicks when they said a superstar was coming 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eomyOPe9xe — ȶei (@IrvingsGoat) March 2, 2021

Due to the Knicks’ recent failures when it comes to landing marquee players, there are plenty of fans who won’t put much stock into Windhorst’s prediction.

If the Knicks are ever going to snap that streak, now would be the time since Tom Thibodeau has them playing at a high level for the first time in years.