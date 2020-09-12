NBA Rumors: Knicks To Make ‘Significant’ Offer For All-Star PG

Every year, the New York Knicks are linked to a handful of All-Star players. It appears the franchise already has a trade target in mind for this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Knicks are expected to make a “significant trade offer” for Thunder point guard Chris Paul. This isn’t the first time that New York has been linked to the future Hall of Famer.

Paul is coming off a tremendous season with Oklahoma City, where he averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game. Some fans initially thought the Rockets left him for dead with the Thunder, but that clearly wasn’t the case since Paul led the franchise to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Outside of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks don’t have many intriguing trade pieces on their roster. On the other hand, they do own a plethora of draft picks over the next few years.

The Thunder aren’t strangers to shipping out superstars. Last offseason alone they moved out Paul George and Russell Westbrook. If the front office wants to sell high on Paul, now would be the time.

New York isn’t the only team that’ll want to acquire Paul this offseason. Earlier this week, a report came out listing Milwaukee as a potential suitor for the veteran guard.

Again, the Thunder have not publicly stated if Paul is on the block. Obviously there will be a market for the Wake Forest product if he does become available though.

Do you think Paul would be a good addition to the Knicks?