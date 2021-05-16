NBA World Reacts To Knicks Clinching No. 4 Seed

The Spun

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks smiling

The New York Knicks‘ dream season continued today as the team defeated the Boston Celtics and wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the W, New York finished the regular season at 41-31 overall. Considering they were expected to win 15-20 games less than that, ending up 10 games over .500 is remarkable.

Then, when you factor in that the Knicks haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013 and have had only two top-four seeds in the last 21 years, well, this season becomes even more surreal. Knicks fans are justifiably on Cloud 9 right now.

In the playoffs, New York will take on the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, and the Knicks will have the important home court advantage. A series win would be only the second one of the Orange and Blue since 2000.

Without question, the Knicks have been one of the best stories in the NBA this year, which is evident by the way those around the league reacted to their win today.

While star power forward Julius Randle has been the Knicks’ “alpha” all year, the team’s drastic improvement has truly been a team effort. This group is much greater than the sum of its parts.

Now, they get a chance to test themselves in the postseason. Should be fun.


