NBA World Reacts To Derrick Rose’s Performance Last Night

Injuries kept Derrick Rose down for a little while, but the former MVP proved that he’s once again a difference-maker by leading the New York Knicks to a crucial win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Even though Rose didn’t start for the Knicks, he played for 38 minutes and scored 26 points for Tom Thibodeau’s squad. After the win over the Hawks, the veteran guard expressed how grateful he is to be on a playoff team in one of the biggest cities in the world.

“I’m very fortunate to be in this position,” Rose told reporters. “Not only am I in the league, I’m on a great team.”

Rose’s performance on Wednesday night put a smile on countless fans’ faces, as they were happy to see one of the most explosive players of this generation finally revert back to his All-Star form.

Knicks forward Taj Gibson couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about what it means to him to win a playoff game alongside Rose. They’ve been teammates in Chicago, Minnesota and New York.

“This is some magical stuff right now,” Gibson said, via SNY. “I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t take anything for granted, but every day I come in, it’s just surreal.”

Derrick Rose in the Knicks' Game 2 W 😤 🌹 26 Pts (Team-high)

🌹 4 Reb

🌹 4 Ast

🌹 38 Min (Team-high) pic.twitter.com/pFpPymn0mr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2021

Derrick Rose is getting a ton of love and it honestly isn’t enough. He was down and out and lost his super power. Through sheer force of will he reinvented his game and turned back into an upper echelon player in a completely different mold. 26 in a playoff win at MSG. I love it. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 27, 2021

Really cool seeing Derrick Rose lead a team to a playoff win. — Overtime (@overtime) May 27, 2021

In two games this postseason, Rose is averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 assists per contest. We’ll see if he can continue that production once the Knicks are on the road.

Game 3 of this Hawks-Knicks series is set for Friday night.