NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance

For 10 games, Kemba Walker was an afterthought for the New York Knicks. The four-time All-Star had fallen completely out of the rotation.

Well, out of necessity due to COVID-19 absences and an injury to Derrick Rose, Walker is back in the starting lineup. Tonight, he showed he still has something left in the tank.

Walker exploded for 28 first-half points against the Washington Wizards, including 23 in the second quarter. He closed the half out with an acrobatic finish to put New York up seven.

Walker’s performance after he had seemingly been left for dead last month has elicited plenty of reaction from Knicks fans and NBA pundits alike.

KEMBA WALKER IS BALLIN!!! • 28 PTS

• 5 REB

• 4 3PM …and it's only halftime 😤 #NewYorkForever (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/xmii0vWnEI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 24, 2021

Kemba's 1st half 🔥

28 PTS, 5 REB, 4 3PT, 3 AST Last 2 Games

21 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST

29 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

DNP in previous 10 pic.twitter.com/Eut3sh9osJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 24, 2021

from *benched* to THIS. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 24, 2021

A month later, nice to see Kemba back with the Knicks and playing well. Convenient to blame him earlier. Clearly his defense wasn't the *only* problem https://t.co/S6aL5hT0FX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 24, 2021

Kemba in Big East Tournament mode in that second quarter. 😳 #Knicks #NewYorkForever — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) December 24, 2021

UConn Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun told me today: "I can see it with my own eyes. I don't know if Kemba Walker is quite as good as he once was, but he's still pretty damn good." …28 points for the Knicks in the first half vs. Washington is pretty damn good. — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) December 24, 2021

Walker isn’t as explosive or durable as he used to be, and he is a liability on defense. However, he still packs some offensive punch, and the Knicks need him right now.

Walker reminded everyone in the first half what he can still be capable of.