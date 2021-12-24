The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kemba Walker’s Monster Performance

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 21: Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

For 10 games, Kemba Walker was an afterthought for the New York Knicks. The four-time All-Star had fallen completely out of the rotation.

Well, out of necessity due to COVID-19 absences and an injury to Derrick Rose, Walker is back in the starting lineup. Tonight, he showed he still has something left in the tank.

Walker exploded for 28 first-half points against the Washington Wizards, including 23 in the second quarter. He closed the half out with an acrobatic finish to put New York up seven.

Walker’s performance after he had seemingly been left for dead last month has elicited plenty of reaction from Knicks fans and NBA pundits alike.

Walker isn’t as explosive or durable as he used to be, and he is a liability on defense. However, he still packs some offensive punch, and the Knicks need him right now.

Walker reminded everyone in the first half what he can still be capable of.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.