NBA World Reacts To Knicks' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The New York Knicks aren't just interested in signing Jalen Brunson, they reportedly have their eyes on San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among the teams that have expressed interest in Murray.

If the Knicks want to add Murray to their roster, they'll need to be willing to reach the Spurs' asking price. Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Spurs have told teams they want at least three first-round picks in return for the All-Star guard.

The Knicks' fan base is hopeful the front office can strike a deal to land Murray. After all, the team has more than enough draft picks to make things happen.

"I understand the hesitation about potential fit from a lot of Knicks fans, but personally, I would love to have Dejounte Brunson/Murray/RJ as the starting 1-3," a Knicks fan tweeted. "Has a lot of POTENTIAL, it's up to them to reach it. They've all continued to improve each season, so roll the dice."

"Let's go! C'mon Knicks," another fan wrote.

Opposing fans are a bit tired of seeing the Knicks linked to every star player who ends up on the trade block.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game this past season for the Spurs.

The fans at Madison Square Garden would certainly love Murray's playmaking abilities.