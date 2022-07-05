NBA World Reacts To Knicks Free Agency Punishment News

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the court at Madison Square Garden before the Memphis Grizzlies against the New York Knicks on October 29, 2016 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Before free agency opened up last Thursday, it was announced that Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year contract.

According to Fred Katz, the Knicks are expected to be fined for tampering.

Apparently, the Dallas Mavericks were "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York came out prior to their scheduled conversations with the Villanova product.

"From what I’ve gathered, the Mavericks are quite frustrated with the Knicks — and not just because reports of a finished deal came out before New York was even allowed to speak with Brunson (though I am not sure how tampering rules account for father-son relationships, and this situation involves two of those)," Katz wrote. "Dallas wasn’t thrilled about Knicks executive William 'World Wide Wes' Wesley showing up courtside to a Mavs-Jazz playoff game, either."

Judging by some of the reactions on Twitter, there are fans who believe the Knicks shouldn't get fined because they're not the only team tampering with players in free agency.

On the other hand, the NBA wants to eliminate as much tampering as possible. In order to do that, it needs to discipline teams.

The Knicks may not be the only team that gets dinged for tampering this offseason. After all, it's only July.