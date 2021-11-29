NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kemba Walker News

The Spun

In a move that has shocked NBA fans, All-Stat guard Kemba Walker is out of the New York Knicks’ rotation for the time being.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made the move on Monday after keeping him inactive against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. While the move may have been a surprise, the writing has seemingly been on the wall.

Kemba has largely been a net negative for the Knicks for most of the season. He’s been a plus-player in just four of his 18 starts and minus double-digits in eight of them.

On Twitter, the reaction has been one of agreement. Some people are lamenting that Kemba has fallen off this much, while others are saying that it’s time for him to go by the wayside for the benefit of the team.

Kemba Walker joined the Knicks in free agency after spending the last two seasons at Boston. He was traded to Oklahoma City in June, but was waived two months later.

In his first 10 NBA seasons, Walker made four NBA All-Star appearances. He made three of them with the Charlotte Hornets and one in his first year in Boston.

But since joining the Knicks, Walker has been playing some of the worst basketball of his career. He’s on pace for career lows almost across the board.

Is Kemba Walker effectively done with the Knicks? Is he still an All-Star player?

