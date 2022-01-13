NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks made quite a splash this Thursday, acquiring Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are sending a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte and Kevin Knox to the Hawks in exchange for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick.

Of course, the most notable part of this deal is that Reddish is heading to New York. He’s averaging 11.9 points per game this season.

Reddish dealt with his fair share of ups and downs in Atlanta. Now, he’ll get the chance to take that next step in his progression while playing for one of the most popular teams in the NBA.

For that reason alone, NBA fans are assuming that Reddish is pleased with this trade.

How Cam Reddish leaving the Hawks for the Knicks pic.twitter.com/SnzIv9CCEp — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 13, 2022

NBA fans also believe Reddish is going to be excited to see RJ Barrett, his former teammate back at Duke.

Cam Reddish when he sees RJ Barrett in the Knicks locker room pic.twitter.com/ErNz86W000 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 13, 2022

With Barrett and Reddish teaming up together in New York, fans are starting to wonder if Zion Williamson is next. After all, he was also teammates with them at Duke.

The Knicks have reunited Cam and RJ. Is Zion next? pic.twitter.com/28AN0u3ZEk — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 13, 2022

The Knicks are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, but the addition of Reddish could help them go on a mid-season run.

Ironically enough, the Knicks’ next game will be against the Hawks. Perhaps it’ll be a “revenge game” for Reddish.