NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Rose News

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks runs down the court against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Few players have had an injury history as frustrating as Derrick Rose. Now in the midst of his second season with the New York Knicks, the 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again.

The Knicks announced on Wednesday evening that Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle early today. The team plans to re-evaluate him in eight weeks.

Rose has been inactive for New York’s last two games with an ankle injury, but was considered to be day-to-day. He last played on Dec. 16 in Houston, but was on the floor for just 12 minutes.

Although surgery isn’t exactly the outcome that Rose or the Knicks was hoping for, there’s some optimism that the veteran point guard could return in as soon as six weeks from the operation, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The ankle surgery is the latest frustrating setback for Rose, who’s dealt with a number of serious injuries during his career. A torn ACL forced him to miss all of the 2012-13 season. He then returned for 10 games the following year before tearing his meniscus.

This latest injury isn’t nearly as severe, but will still sideline Rose for about two months. Fans and media members around the league sympathized with the former MVP after the news broke on Wednesday.

Rose has been a bright spot for the middling Knicks this season when he has been on the court. In 26 games and four starts for New York, he’s averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Rose will now do his best to get healthy as soon as possible to help the Knicks mount a playoff run in the spring.

