NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Rose News

Few players have had an injury history as frustrating as Derrick Rose. Now in the midst of his second season with the New York Knicks, the 2011 NBA MVP is banged up again.

The Knicks announced on Wednesday evening that Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle early today. The team plans to re-evaluate him in eight weeks.

Rose has been inactive for New York’s last two games with an ankle injury, but was considered to be day-to-day. He last played on Dec. 16 in Houston, but was on the floor for just 12 minutes.

Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

Although surgery isn’t exactly the outcome that Rose or the Knicks was hoping for, there’s some optimism that the veteran point guard could return in as soon as six weeks from the operation, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There's optimism Derrick Rose's return from right ankle surgery could be closer to a six-week timetable, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/O3jzT5cxTg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

The ankle surgery is the latest frustrating setback for Rose, who’s dealt with a number of serious injuries during his career. A torn ACL forced him to miss all of the 2012-13 season. He then returned for 10 games the following year before tearing his meniscus.

This latest injury isn’t nearly as severe, but will still sideline Rose for about two months. Fans and media members around the league sympathized with the former MVP after the news broke on Wednesday.

Horrible news for the Knicks: https://t.co/dzVcn0oREE — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 23, 2021

Eight weeks goddamit https://t.co/46EO5hJZgG — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) December 23, 2021

Ugh. Positive thoughts. Stay strong https://t.co/GRbUpO2nAT — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 23, 2021

Welp that went 0-100, real quick

Glad all went well, looking forward to the return of the 🌹 https://t.co/w9MDkalA5z — Danny B (@dan_ny_b) December 23, 2021

Wow this is a substantial loss for the Knicks. Rose has for the most part been the Knicks most consistent player this season. Speedy recovery D🌹, you will be greatly missed https://t.co/LykGTGqbnU — Preston Cucuzza (@PrestonCucuzza) December 23, 2021

Rose has been a bright spot for the middling Knicks this season when he has been on the court. In 26 games and four starts for New York, he’s averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Rose will now do his best to get healthy as soon as possible to help the Knicks mount a playoff run in the spring.