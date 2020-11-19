The Spun

New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For All-Star SF Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward on the court for the Boston Celtics.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 07: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on February 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Celtics wing Gordon Hayward should have a solid market this offseason, that’s for sure. On the flip side, it’s tough to tell where he’ll land though since so many teams reportedly have interest in the All-Star forward.

Over the past few days alone, Hayward has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans. Well, it appears we can add another team to the sweepstakes.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the New York Knicks have been aggressive in their pursuit of Hayward.

Stein added that people around the league believe Hayward will decline his $34 million player option for the upcoming season. The Knicks have cap space to pursue a marquee free agent since they recently parted ways have Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton.

Hayward averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Celtics last season. He’s still an exceptional playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, but there are legitimate concerns about his durability.

The Knicks wouldn’t offer Hayward the best chance to win a title this season, however, he probably knows that already.

SNY insider Ian Begley confirmed the Knicks’ recent interest in Hayward, but he believes it’s unlikely that a deal gets done.

At this moment, it’s really hard to get a read on what Hayward will do this offseason. But if he does ultimately pursue another lucrative contract, NBA fans should keep the Knicks on their radar.

Free agency officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET this Friday.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.