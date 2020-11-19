New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For All-Star SF Gordon Hayward

Celtics wing Gordon Hayward should have a solid market this offseason, that’s for sure. On the flip side, it’s tough to tell where he’ll land though since so many teams reportedly have interest in the All-Star forward.

Over the past few days alone, Hayward has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans. Well, it appears we can add another team to the sweepstakes.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the New York Knicks have been aggressive in their pursuit of Hayward.

Stein added that people around the league believe Hayward will decline his $34 million player option for the upcoming season. The Knicks have cap space to pursue a marquee free agent since they recently parted ways have Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton.

The Knicks have been aggressive in their pursuit of Gordon Hayward all week, sources say Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Hayward will decline his $34 million player option for next season, New York may loom as Hayward's best option given all the Knicks' newfound cap space — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 19, 2020

Hayward averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Celtics last season. He’s still an exceptional playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, but there are legitimate concerns about his durability.

The Knicks wouldn’t offer Hayward the best chance to win a title this season, however, he probably knows that already.

SNY insider Ian Begley confirmed the Knicks’ recent interest in Hayward, but he believes it’s unlikely that a deal gets done.

Filed this to SNY a few minutes ago: some Knicks decision makers have indeed had interest in acquiring Gordon Hayward. But it’s seen as less likely now that the club used its draft picks last night. Full story posting soon. Ringer and NY Times also noted NYK-Hayward interest — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 19, 2020

At this moment, it’s really hard to get a read on what Hayward will do this offseason. But if he does ultimately pursue another lucrative contract, NBA fans should keep the Knicks on their radar.

Free agency officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET this Friday.