It was recently reported that New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s father was missing. Thankfully, it was announced on Friday that he was found.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Mitchell Robinson Jr. was found after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Clayton, Missouri. This encounter took place on Tuesday.

The Clayton Police Department realized that Robinson’s father was listed as missing by Escambia County when they ran his name through the system.

Robinson confirmed that his father was found on his personal Snapchat account, writing “Happy my dad was found.”

New York Knicks player Mitchell Robinson's dad has been found safe after going missing 2 weeks ago. https://t.co/80kqzShAPM — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2022

Countless fans were worried about Robinson’s father considering he was missing for roughly two weeks.

Robinson asked for help on social media, posting the following message on Snapchat: “My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620.” He also left a message on Instagram, writing “Don’t know a place the devil will hide you … Come home pops.”

We’re certainly glad that Robinson will have the chance to reunite with his father once again.