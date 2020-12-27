The New York Knicks are already the laughingstock of the NBA, so it’s only a fitting the team made another embarrassing mistake Saturday night.

The Knicks began their season this past Wednesday with a 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

A loss is a loss, but second-year player and Duke alum RJ Barrett scored 26 points in an encouraging performance. He may prove to be the only bright spot for the Knicks’ early season.

The Knicks took the court Saturday night donning their new city edition uniforms. It appears a mistake was made in the stitching process, though. Two Knicks players – forwards Mitchell Robinson and Reggie Bullock – both took to the court donning No. 23 on the back of their jerseys. No, unfortunately we’re not kidding.

The Knicks started the game with two players wearing No. 23. pic.twitter.com/xzqTu7tW2v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

Strangely enough, the front of Bullock’s jersey displayed No. 25 (his actual number), while the back displayed No. 23 (Robinson’s number).

Officials had to stop the game because of the error. Bullock made a quick jersey change, courtesy of the Knicks’ equipment staff.

The Knicks really had Reggie Bullock wearing No. 23 & 25 on the same jersey 💀 pic.twitter.com/erR40EQXyF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

This is just about as bad as it gets – and highly bizarre to say the least. We expect nothing less from the Knicks, though.

Even the iconic Stephen A. Smith can’t believe the horrendous mistake by the the team on Saturday evening.

JESUS!!!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 27, 2020

It doesn’t get much worse than this. The New York Knicks are lucky they had a replacement jersey for Reggie Bullock – it’s unlikely he would’ve been allowed to play if they didn’t.

Tune into NBATV to catch the rest of the action from Madison Square Garden between the Knicks and Eastern Conference power Philadelphia 76ers.

