The New York Knicks are reportedly close to hiring a new head coach, according to the latest report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York has conducted several interviews over the past few weeks and appear to have found its man. Wojnarowski reported the Knicks are finalizing a deal with former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The ESPN insider noted it’s a five-year deal between the two parties. Thibodeau immediately became the front-runner for the job after interviewing earlier this summer.

However, there were concerns about how much money he wanted from the franchise. Team owner James Dolan was reportedly unwilling to meet the contract demands of Thibodeau.

Well, the two sides appear to have settled any differences they had.

In his first two years in Chicago, he went 112-36, winning Coach of the Year honors in 2011. In five seasons with the Bulls Thibodeau never had a losing season and led the team to the playoffs all five times.

He had a brief stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he led the team to the playoffs in his second season. After a tough start to the 2018-19 campaign, the Timberwolves decided to move on.

New York reportedly interviewed several other candidates including former NBA point guard Jason Kidd and Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Can Thibodeau finally lead the Knicks back to prominence?