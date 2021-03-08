New York Knicks Fans Aren’t Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

If you’ve been watching the pre-game coverage of the NBA All-Star Game, you might have heard TNT NBA analyst Kenny Smith talking about the New York Knicks. But Knicks fans didn’t like what he had to say.

During the NBA on TNT broadcast, Smith declared that the 19-18 Knicks “haven’t looked this good in 20 years.” More bizarrely he stated that the Knicks haven’t made the playoffs in 23 years.

Knicks fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Smith made a major gaffe about their record. The Knicks made the playoffs in 2013 with Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire, finishing 2nd in the East and reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

While they have struggled since they, they don’t even have the longest playoff drought in the NBA. That honor goes to the Sacramento Kings, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2006.

Needless to say, Smith is getting roasted pretty hard right now:

Did y’all tell Kenny Smith that Carmelo Anthony did get the Knicks to the playoffs? — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) March 8, 2021

This is the first time in my son’s lifetime that the Knicks are good – Kenny Smith 🤣 am I that old? His son is 23. Didn’t the Melo led team make the playoffs? — * 🥀 (@chipsandgist) March 7, 2021

Kenny Smith saying the Knicks haven’t been this good in 20 years pic.twitter.com/AdvTm8CjPr — Bootum (@DaRealBootum) March 7, 2021

Kenny Smith just said the Knicks havent made the playoffs in 20 years… My Celtics know why thats not true… #NBAAllStar — Ｎ．Ｃｌａｕｓｓ♋️ ☘️ ⚜️ (@ForTheReport) March 7, 2021

Smith is right about one thing though: The Knicks do look good right now.

Thanks to an All-Star season from Julius Randle and some great basketball from RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickly and others, the Knicks are 19-18 and above .500 mid-season for the first time in ages.

They’re not exactly on pace to go 54-28 like the 2012-13 Knicks did, but these Knicks are finally giving fans quality basketball on a consistent basis for the first time in ages. And when the Knicks are good, the entire city of New York will come out to defend them.

It’s the wrong time of the year for Kenny Smith to diss the Knicks.