The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New York Knicks Fans Aren’t Happy With Kenny Smith Tonight

kenny smith and charles barkley of turner sportsLAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: NBA analysts Kenny Smith (L) and Charles Barkley laugh during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you’ve been watching the pre-game coverage of the NBA All-Star Game, you might have heard TNT NBA analyst Kenny Smith talking about the New York Knicks. But Knicks fans didn’t like what he had to say.

During the NBA on TNT broadcast, Smith declared that the 19-18 Knicks “haven’t looked this good in 20 years.” More bizarrely he stated that the Knicks haven’t made the playoffs in 23 years.

Knicks fans on Twitter were quick to point out that Smith made a major gaffe about their record. The Knicks made the playoffs in 2013 with Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire, finishing 2nd in the East and reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

While they have struggled since they, they don’t even have the longest playoff drought in the NBA. That honor goes to the Sacramento Kings, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2006.

Needless to say, Smith is getting roasted pretty hard right now:

Smith is right about one thing though: The Knicks do look good right now.

Thanks to an All-Star season from Julius Randle and some great basketball from RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickly and others, the Knicks are 19-18 and above .500 mid-season for the first time in ages.

They’re not exactly on pace to go 54-28 like the 2012-13 Knicks did, but these Knicks are finally giving fans quality basketball on a consistent basis for the first time in ages. And when the Knicks are good, the entire city of New York will come out to defend them.

It’s the wrong time of the year for Kenny Smith to diss the Knicks.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.