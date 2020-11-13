The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

General shot of Madison Square Garden before New York Knicks game.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2013 in New York City. The Spurs defeat the Knicks 120-89. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets started off the 2019 offseason with a blockbuster trade for point guard Russell Westbrook.

Houston shipped point guard Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the former MVP. Just a year later, Westbrook could be on the move yet again.

Rumors emerged earlier this week suggesting Westbrook wants out of Houston. Just a few days later, NBA insider Marc Stein noted the New York Knicks are interested in a potential trade for Westbrook.

“The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook,” the report said. “If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made.”

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Despite a solid season, he struggled during the playoffs, which led fans to suggest a trade might be in the team’s interest.

NBA insider Shams Charania noted at least one other team is interested in trading for the star guard. “The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Westbrook,” Charania said.

The Rockets made the playoffs and completed a solid season, but it seems like the team could be in the midst of a fire sale.

Both Westbrook and Harden have been mentioned in a possible trade over the past few weeks.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.