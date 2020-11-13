New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Houston Rockets started off the 2019 offseason with a blockbuster trade for point guard Russell Westbrook.

Houston shipped point guard Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the former MVP. Just a year later, Westbrook could be on the move yet again.

Rumors emerged earlier this week suggesting Westbrook wants out of Houston. Just a few days later, NBA insider Marc Stein noted the New York Knicks are interested in a potential trade for Westbrook.

“The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook,” the report said. “If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made.”

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Despite a solid season, he struggled during the playoffs, which led fans to suggest a trade might be in the team’s interest.

NBA insider Shams Charania noted at least one other team is interested in trading for the star guard. “The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Westbrook,” Charania said.

The Rockets made the playoffs and completed a solid season, but it seems like the team could be in the midst of a fire sale.

Both Westbrook and Harden have been mentioned in a possible trade over the past few weeks.