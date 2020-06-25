Nick Wright: It’s ‘Possible’ The Knicks Land 2 Massive ’22 Free Agents

Knicks fans, get ready to have your hearts broken once again. On Thursday’s edition of First Things First, Nick Wright presented an incredible scenario where two of the brightest stars in the NBA could team up at Madison Square Garden.

Wright believes the Knicks could be in play for James Harden and LeBron James in 2022. Both players are set to become free agents that summer.

James has been linked to the Knicks in the past, which resulted in fans making “King of New York” signs. A lot would need to go right for him to join the historic franchise, but Wright explained how it’s possible.

“LeBron is a free agent in 2022. He always talks about the Garden, maybe they hire Jason Kidd to be the head coach and James Dolan takes a step back,” Wright said on First Things First. “James Harden is a free agent that year as well. Maybe he goes to New York too.”

James has two years remaining on his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. No one can predict how much longer he can continue to perform at such a high level, but we’d have to imagine he’d sell tickets regardless if he’s in the MVP conversation or not.

As for Harden, the All-Star shooting guard for the Rockets appears to enjoy where he’s currently at. That being said, he might want a change of scenery if Houston cannot snap its championship drought before he hits the open market.

New York hasn’t been a playoff contender since the 2012-13 season. The past few years have been tough for the fans, especially after they lost the NBA Draft Lottery and chance to draft Zion Williamson.

Will the Knicks be a contender for James Harden and LeBron James? Who knows, but it would certainly generate an awesome storyline for the NBA.