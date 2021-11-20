Look: Obi Toppin Leaves Knicks Game After Potential Injury

Knicks fans held their breath on Saturday night when they saw Obi Toppin leave the bench early. Unfortunately, it sounds like the former No. 8 overall pick is dealing with a leg injury.

During the second quarter of the Knicks-Rockets game, Toppin was spotted going to the locker room. SNY insider Ian Begley pointed out that Toppin was walking with a limp.

“Obi Toppin left the bench and walked to the locker room with a limp during that last timeout late in the second quarter,” Begley tweeted. “He appeared to hurt his leg when fouled on a dunk attempt earlier in the second quarter vs. HOU.”

Toppin was off to a nice start this Saturday against the Rockets. He had four points, three rebounds and an assist in just seven minutes.

Obi Toppin left the bench and walked to the locker room with a limp during that last timeout late in the second quarter. He appeared to hurt his leg when fouled on a dunk attempt earlier in the second quarter vs. HOU. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 20, 2021

After a disappointing rookie season, Toppin has taken steps in the right direction this year. Coming into this Saturday’s contest, the Dayton product was averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

With Toppin unavailable at the moment, the Knicks will need the rest of their bench to step up. They might also need to give Kevin Knox or Jericho Sims some playing time.

The Knicks should have an update on Toppin later tonight. Hopefully, it’s not a serious injury for the second-year power forward.

Update: Toppin was back on the Knicks’ bench for the start of the second half. That’s a good sign that his leg injury isn’t severe.

Obi Toppin is back on the bench as the second half starts, which would suggest that he’s OK/any injury he’d suffered in first half isn’t severe. https://t.co/x4e6K1YD6K — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 20, 2021

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau should have an official update on Toppin during his postgame press conference.