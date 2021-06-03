Photo: Zach Wilson, Girlfriend Attend Knicks Playoff Game

There were a lot of celebrities at Madison Square Garden for last night’s Game 5 between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. But for fans of both the Knicks and the New York Jets, there was an extra special pair of guests: Rookie QB Zach Wilson and his girlfriend.

During the game, the jumbotron at MSG revealed to the crowd that Wilson was in attendance. His appearance was met by a roar of applause from fans.

Wilson took to his Instagram account during the game to reveal that he was there with his girlfriend Abbey Gile. “These fans can bring some energy!” Wilson wrote.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s presence wasn’t a good luck charm for the Knicks. They lost 103-89 to the Hawks, getting eliminated from the playoffs in the process.

The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after a historic junior year at BYU. He will be tasked with succeeding where his predecessor Sam Darnold failed on a team that has an entirely new coaching staff led by first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson has quickly started making New York City his own since moving to the metro area. In addition to the Knicks game, he’s also visited the New York Islanders, who are in the NHL Playoffs.

Maybe we’ll see Wilson and Gile again at the Barclays Center tonight or on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls and NYCFC fans should be on the lookout too.