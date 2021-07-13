Report: Knicks Could ‘Aggressively’ Pursue Trade For 1 Young Point Guard

It’s no secret the New York Knicks could use another playmaker at guard ahead of the 2021-22 season. Luckily for them, one could be on the trade block in coming weeks.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks are the “most aggressive trade suitor” for Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Cleveland may look to move him elsewhere now before he enters free agency in 2022.

Sexton has improved in each of his three seasons in the NBA. The rising star averaged 24.3 points per game this season to go along with 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He’s been one of the only bright spots on a Cleveland team heading for another full rebuild.

The Knicks, meanwhile, need to get younger at the guard position. Sexton fits the bill. His tough-nosed and high-intensity play would be a great benefit to Tom Thibodeau‘s team this upcoming season.

“The Knicks are the most aggressive trade suitor for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, sources said,” Charania wrote via The Athletic.

The real question is what would the New York Knicks have to give up to land Collin Sexton? Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett are obviously off the table. Perhaps players like Obi Toppin or Kevin Knox could be in the mix?

Regardless, the Cavaliers could be okay with moving on from Sexton if they’re able to land a few quality role players. They’ll then pick third overall in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory. They need to keep the momentum train rolling by making a splash in the trade market this coming off-season.