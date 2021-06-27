Report: LaVar Ball High On 1 Team For Lonzo In Free Agency

With his son Lonzo Ball now a restricted free agent, LaVar Ball can have a major influence on where he goes next. And the Ball patriarch has one particular team in mind.

According to the New York Post, the New York Knicks are on the Ball family’s radar. Per the report, LaVar has long wanted all of his sons to play at Madison Square Garden.

It’s no secret that the Knicks need help at guard. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has all but said outright that the team will be pursuing the best guards they can get this coming offseason.

While LaVar Ball and even Lonzo may have an interest in the Knicks, that doesn’t mean the interest is mutual. But they may have a potential ally in the Knicks front office in the form of team president Leon Rose, who was a member of the CAA sports agency that represented the Ball family.

Definitive primer on #Knicks multitude of point-guard options this summer – from Ball to Brunson to Walker #NBA #Mavericks https://t.co/34BsWOfM93 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 26, 2021

The 2020-21 season was arguably Lonzo Ball’s best in his four NBA seasons. He averaged a career-high 14.6 points points per game along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

That didn’t translate into quite enough wins as the New Orleans Pelicans went 31-41 and finished 11th in the West.

But there’s little doubt that Lonzo has been improving since joining the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade. He’s certainly improved greatly since his rough second year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will the New York Knicks make a move for Lonzo Ball this offseason?

[New York Post]