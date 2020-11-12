There’s 1 Team Everyone’s Mentioning For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston and there’s one team being the mentioned the most as a potential trade destination.

Wednesday night, Shams Charania reported that Westbrook wants out of Houston. The All-Star point guard has played just one season with the Rockets. It was an eventful one, as it ended with the franchise parting ways with head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey.

Westbrook reportedly wants a fresh start somewhere else.

“Russell Westbrook has informed team officials that he has been uneasy about the team’s accountability and culture, and has a desire to return to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City,” Charania reported on Wednesday night.

If Westbrook does get moved, there’s one team getting mentioned the most – the New York Knicks.

The Knicks have long desired a star to build around. Westbrook might be flawed, but he’s certainly a star. He’s coming off a 2019-20 season in which he averaged 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

Earlier this week, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Clippers and Knicks had expressed possible interest in Westbrook.

The Clippers are reportedly seeking an upgrade at the point guard position, but Westbrook feels like more of a New York kind of player.

The next couple of weeks should be pretty interesting in the NBA.