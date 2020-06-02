Spike Lee Has 2-Word Response To Leaked James Dolan Email

New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee had a simple two-word response to the James Dolan email that leaked on Monday night.

The Knicks have yet to release a statement on the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests – including ones in New York City – that have taken place.

ESPN’s Pablo Torre reported on Monday night that Dolan sent out an email to Knicks employees, explaining why they had not commented yet.

“We know that some of you have asked about whether our company is going to make a public statement about the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer,” Dolan said in an email obtained by ESPN. “I want you to know, I realize the importance of this issue. Therefore, I want you to understand our internal position.

“This is a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. We at Madison Square Garden stand by our values of respect and peaceful workplace. We always will.

“As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters.”

I'm told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn't made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization's decision to stay silent: pic.twitter.com/xG1BA7tV5V — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2020

Lee, one of the most-known Knicks fans, had a simple two-word response to Dolan’s email and the reaction by players.

“Not surprised,” he said.

NEW: Spike Lee, in a text message, says "Not Surprised" in response to this Dolan email. https://t.co/ulYHf8qHjh — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 2, 2020

Lee got into it with the Knicks earlier this year when they hassled him for allegedly using the wrong entrance at a game. He vouched to not attend another Knicks home game until the 2020-21 season.